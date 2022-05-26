New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Insider Silvercorp Metals Inc. Purchases 19,200 Shares

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUXGet Rating) insider Silvercorp Metals Inc. purchased 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.95 per share, with a total value of C$75,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,788,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$42,614,219.50.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 17th, Silvercorp Metals Inc. purchased 48,500 shares of New Pacific Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$191,347.05.

New Pacific Metals Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$0.50.

New Pacific Metals Corp, formerly New Pacific Holdings Corp., is an investment issuer engaged in investing in privately held and publicly traded corporations. The Company operates through two segments: investment and mining. The investment segment focuses on investing in other privately-held and publicly-traded corporations.

