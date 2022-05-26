Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 261,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,327 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 114.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,333,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,080,000 after buying an additional 2,844,319 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,312,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,560 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 28,342,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,621,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,455,000 after buying an additional 2,169,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

NWL opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.71. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $29.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

