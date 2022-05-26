Newscrypto Market Capitalization Tops $15.00 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (NWC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Newscrypto has a market cap of $15.00 million and $3.38 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0997 or 0.00000344 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,511.45 or 0.67373351 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 57.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00029578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.96 or 0.00510904 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 400.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00031850 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.