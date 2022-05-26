NewYorkCoin (NYC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,273.00

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $1,273.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00016567 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00219433 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002059 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006749 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000634 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

