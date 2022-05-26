NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.40. 8,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 264,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.
Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on NEXGEL to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72.
About NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL)
NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.
