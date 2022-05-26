NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.40. 8,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 264,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on NEXGEL to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get NEXGEL alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NEXGEL stock. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in NEXGEL, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NXGL Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.51% of NEXGEL at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL)

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NEXGEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXGEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.