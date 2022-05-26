Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. 155 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

