Nishkama Capital LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.9% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 305.2% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 570.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 227.3% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 292.7% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,318,000 after buying an additional 37,123 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock traded up $8.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.75. 77,465,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,507,867. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $494.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $154.60 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.79.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

