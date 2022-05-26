Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Eaton by 404.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,327,000 after buying an additional 1,504,415 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 23,049.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 597,675 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,647.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 441,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,977,000 after purchasing an additional 416,592 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 481.2% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,437,000 after purchasing an additional 332,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,886,000 after purchasing an additional 274,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $134.08 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $130.43 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

