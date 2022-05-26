Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 1,172 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in CME Group by 88,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,094,000 after buying an additional 1,456,347 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after buying an additional 951,681 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in CME Group by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,679,000 after buying an additional 607,799 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in CME Group by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 856,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,723,000 after buying an additional 434,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in CME Group by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 701,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,648,000 after buying an additional 301,203 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $687,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total transaction of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,925 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group stock opened at $195.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.01. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.14.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.