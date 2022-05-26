Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 1,539 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,062,000 after buying an additional 103,536 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARE. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

In related news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $82,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,981 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $160.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.94 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.35.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 164.88%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

