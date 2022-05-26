Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Cuts Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Pentair were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,887,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,845,000 after purchasing an additional 675,785 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 960,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,763,000 after acquiring an additional 622,569 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,096,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,127,000 after acquiring an additional 602,162 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 197.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 596,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,317,000 after acquiring an additional 396,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 211.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 494,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,141,000 after acquiring an additional 336,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNR opened at $49.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $47.42 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average of $61.87.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.83 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNR. Barclays decreased their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.59.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

