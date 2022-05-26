Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Decreases Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,787,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,636,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 901.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 190,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,145,000 after buying an additional 171,267 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 597.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 181,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,260,000 after buying an additional 155,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $774,518,000 after buying an additional 80,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $1,115,761.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,678,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,971,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,114 shares of company stock valued at $9,497,701 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RMD opened at $195.40 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.11.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

