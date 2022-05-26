Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $6.68 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,333 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.30.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $185.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $164.75 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.61 and a 200-day moving average of $198.64.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

