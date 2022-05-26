Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $7,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,821,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in Burlington Stores by 74.2% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,381,000 after acquiring an additional 96,675 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 13.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $155.00 on Thursday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.41 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BURL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. OTR Global cut Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burlington Stores from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.48.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

