Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 356 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 142.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,688,000 after purchasing an additional 33,059 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:A opened at $120.38 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.64 and a one year high of $179.57. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.62.

About Agilent Technologies (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.