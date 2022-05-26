Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 377 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Humana by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,277,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in Humana by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Humana by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,175,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 533,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,685,000 after purchasing an additional 26,414 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,031.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $444.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $472.68.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.38.

About Humana (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

