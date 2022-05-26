Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $113,902.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,285 shares of company stock worth $8,350,944. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PGR opened at $116.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $120.17.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

