Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Short Interest Update

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 728.6% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 204,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Noble Rock Acquisition by 101.8% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 596,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 297,125 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Noble Rock Acquisition by 6.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its stake in Noble Rock Acquisition by 100.0% in the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 321,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 160,554 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRAC opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Noble Rock Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

