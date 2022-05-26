Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.92-$1.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE NOMD traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,281. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $31.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.33.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on NOMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 595.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,787,000 after purchasing an additional 750,281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,978,000 after purchasing an additional 719,904 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 8,497.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 203,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 201,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 67,350 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

