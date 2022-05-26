Non-Fungible Yearn Market Cap Reaches $95,909.66 (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00003530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market cap of $95,909.66 and approximately $138.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,361.74 or 1.00030015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002119 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn (CRYPTO:NFY) is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,550 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Buying and Selling Non-Fungible Yearn

