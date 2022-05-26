Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Position Trimmed by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,994 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Nordson were worth $43,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 299,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,388,000 after purchasing an additional 15,165 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,367,000 after purchasing an additional 111,380 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 323.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.33.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $213.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.93. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.09%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

