Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. Nordstrom updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.20-$3.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.20-3.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.24. The company had a trading volume of 208,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,401,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25. Nordstrom has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $38.48.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,276,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,603,000 after acquiring an additional 160,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Nordstrom by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,245,000 after acquiring an additional 239,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nordstrom by 133.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 240.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JWN has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.53.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nordstrom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.