Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. Nordstrom updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.20-$3.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.20-3.50 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:JWN traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.24. The company had a trading volume of 208,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,401,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25. Nordstrom has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $38.48.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,276,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,603,000 after acquiring an additional 160,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Nordstrom by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,245,000 after acquiring an additional 239,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nordstrom by 133.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 240.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
JWN has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.53.
Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
