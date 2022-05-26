Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,253 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.41.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $5.31 on Thursday, reaching $237.92. 29,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,273. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $222.54 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

