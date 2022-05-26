Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0772 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $30.54 on Thursday. Northland Power has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average is $30.36.

NPIFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

