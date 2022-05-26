Novacoin Market Cap Tops $74,324.36 (NVC)

Novacoin (NVC) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Novacoin has a total market cap of $74,324.36 and $11.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,718.99 or 0.99934220 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00036370 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00015558 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.