NULS Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. In the last seven days, NULS has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $20.92 million and approximately $10.76 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000712 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 183.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,809.50 or 1.45124286 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 56% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00019781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 506% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $148.01 or 0.00501745 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00031236 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About NULS

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

