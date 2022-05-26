Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771,090 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 0.7% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,211,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.
ABBV stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.57. 6,657,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,805,340. The company has a market cap of $266.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.70 and its 200 day moving average is $142.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.
In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 568,184 shares of company stock valued at $86,426,621. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbbVie (ABBV)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.