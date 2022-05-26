Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771,090 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 0.7% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,211,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.57. 6,657,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,805,340. The company has a market cap of $266.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.70 and its 200 day moving average is $142.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 568,184 shares of company stock valued at $86,426,621. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

