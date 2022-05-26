Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,608 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.07% of Chubb worth $889,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 8.9% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Chubb by 918.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 142,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after acquiring an additional 128,819 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $428,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Chubb by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,615,000 after acquiring an additional 348,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,696,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,592 shares of company stock valued at $14,342,393. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.44.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $207.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,216,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,390. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.21. The firm has a market cap of $88.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.04%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

