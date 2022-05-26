Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 13,718 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,170,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,718 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Zoetis worth $1,505,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Zoetis by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 87,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,473,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Zoetis by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 594,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,960,000 after buying an additional 253,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.90. 1,596,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,687. The firm has a market cap of $78.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.67 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.68.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,167 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,606. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.88.

Zoetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.