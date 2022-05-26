Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,892,026 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 321,171 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,860,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $1,944,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $865,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Intuit by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 472,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $303,993,000 after buying an additional 24,246 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $17.97 on Thursday, reaching $406.42. 3,507,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,645. The business’s 50-day moving average is $437.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Intuit’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.