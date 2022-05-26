Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,435,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,264 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $857,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

SHW traded up $6.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $271.97. 1,363,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,008. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.65. The firm has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $233.32 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.50.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

