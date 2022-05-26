Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,086,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,278,167 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Pfizer worth $1,658,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.99. 23,508,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,790,699. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.26. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.