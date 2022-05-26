Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,330 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.15% of Lam Research worth $1,157,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $1,704,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $21.63 on Thursday, hitting $509.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,468. The company’s 50-day moving average is $494.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $579.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $442.53 and a one year high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $669.45.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.