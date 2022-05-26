Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,627,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158,615 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $978,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,856,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 17,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $691,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,155,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,137. The firm has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.86 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.69 and a 200 day moving average of $162.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMC. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.36.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

