Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 363,841 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,988,847 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 363,841 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.6% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.72% of NVIDIA worth $5,290,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $8.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $178.51. 99,479,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,952,945. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.17. The stock has a market cap of $519.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $154.60 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.49.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

