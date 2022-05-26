Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 86.4% from the April 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NPV stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $12.32. The company had a trading volume of 68,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,546. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.58. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $17.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.