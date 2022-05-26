Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.21 and last traded at $18.21. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average of $23.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.67% of Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

