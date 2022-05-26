NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the computer hardware maker on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%.

NVIDIA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. NVIDIA has a payout ratio of 2.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NVIDIA to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.0%.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $169.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $494.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.17. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $154.60 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 570.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $89,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.