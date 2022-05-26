O3Swap Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.59 Million (O3)

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One O3Swap coin can now be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. O3Swap has a total market capitalization of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, O3Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 183.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,809.50 or 1.45124286 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 56% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00019781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 506% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $148.01 or 0.00501745 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00031236 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000277 BTC.

O3Swap Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

Buying and Selling O3Swap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade O3Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy O3Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

