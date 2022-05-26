Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OKTA. TheStreet lowered Okta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut Okta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Okta from $225.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.04.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $82.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.82. Okta has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $276.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. The firm had revenue of $383.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Okta will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,440,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 370,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Okta by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 335,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,160,000 after buying an additional 73,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth $33,441,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

