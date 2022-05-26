Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) will post ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.48). Omega Therapeutics posted earnings of ($3.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($2.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Omega Therapeutics.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Omega Therapeutics from $30.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Omega Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $49,897,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,856,000. CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,904,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,061,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,952,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMGA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,950. The stock has a market cap of $102.39 million and a P/E ratio of -0.44. Omega Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 15.23 and a quick ratio of 15.23.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform is designed to coopt nature's operating system by harnessing the power of epigenetics, the mechanism for gene control and cell differentiation. The company is developing omega epigenomic controller (OEC) candidates to up-regulate the expression of HNF4a, a transcriptional master regulator as a potential way to restore liver-cell function in patients suffering from chronic liver diseases; to control the expression of genes that have been strongly linked to cell-growth inhibition in patients with diabetes and other conditions to restore the capacity for corneal regeneration; to down-regulate expression of the CXCL1, 2, 3, and IL-8 gene cluster; to control expression of genes implicated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to halt or reverse disease progression and improve disease outcomes; to down-regulate the expression of SFRP1, a protein that inhibits hair growth; and to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer.

