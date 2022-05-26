OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 1,980.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMVKY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.50 ($51.60) to €51.00 ($54.26) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($57.45) to €52.00 ($55.32) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price target on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($51.06) to €50.00 ($53.19) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($61.70) to €53.00 ($56.38) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

OMVKY stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,933. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average is $54.47.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

