ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.64–$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $191.00 million-$195.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.89 million.ON24 also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.17–$0.15 EPS.

ON24 stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.41. The stock had a trading volume of 221,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,788. The stock has a market cap of $581.40 million, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of -0.06. ON24 has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $41.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.53 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that ON24 will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ONTF shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON24 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.43.

In related news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $334,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,551 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $28,698.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,891.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 4,250.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

