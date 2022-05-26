Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Given New $20.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OOMA. Benchmark dropped their price target on Ooma to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ooma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ooma has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.79.

Get Ooma alerts:

Shares of OOMA opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. Ooma has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $333.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ooma by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,072,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,071,000 after buying an additional 276,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ooma by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,891,000 after buying an additional 77,660 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ooma by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,153,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,296,000 after buying an additional 211,434 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ooma by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,575,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ooma by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.