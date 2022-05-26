Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Ooma updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.37-$0.43 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.11 EPS.
Shares of OOMA opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Ooma has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $333.67 million, a PE ratio of -196.40 and a beta of 0.67.
OOMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Ooma from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Ooma to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.79.
About Ooma (Get Rating)
Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.
