Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Ooma updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.37-$0.43 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.11 EPS.

Shares of OOMA opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Ooma has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $333.67 million, a PE ratio of -196.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Ooma alerts:

OOMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Ooma from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Ooma to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ooma (Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.