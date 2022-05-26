Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Ooma updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.37-$0.43 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.11 EPS.
Shares of Ooma stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.97. The company has a market cap of $333.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.40 and a beta of 0.67. Ooma has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $24.89.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ooma by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 587.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 233,915 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 11.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
About Ooma (Get Rating)
Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ooma (OOMA)
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.