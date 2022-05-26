Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Ooma updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.37-$0.43 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.11 EPS.

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.97. The company has a market cap of $333.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.40 and a beta of 0.67. Ooma has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

Get Ooma alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ooma by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 587.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 233,915 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 11.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OOMA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Ooma to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ooma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.79.

About Ooma (Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.