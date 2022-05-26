Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Ooma updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.37-$0.43 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.11 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:OOMA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.27. The company had a trading volume of 867 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,487. The firm has a market cap of $346.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97. Ooma has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $24.89.
OOMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Ooma to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Ooma from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.79.
About Ooma (Get Rating)
Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.
