Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $210.50 million-$213.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.17 million.Ooma also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.11 EPS.

Shares of OOMA stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $14.55. 1,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,487. Ooma has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.08 million, a PE ratio of -196.40 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

OOMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ooma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ooma to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Ooma to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Ooma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ooma by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ooma by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ooma in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

