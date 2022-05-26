OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Acquires 50,000 Shares

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 196,006,694 shares in the company, valued at $584,099,948.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $447,000.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 400,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 35,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $106,400.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $313,000.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $311,000.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 750,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $2,317,500.00.

OPK opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.45 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on OPK shares. TheStreet cut OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter worth $38,000. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

