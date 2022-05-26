Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,178 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.76. 30,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,527,266. The company has a market cap of $188.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $66.72 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.89 and a 200 day moving average of $82.82.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

